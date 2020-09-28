Sections
Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik rumoured to have welcomed their newborn daughter in a Pennsylvania farm

As fans wait on the edge for latest updates on new parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, reports have it that the supermodel gave birth to their newborn daughter at a farm in Pennsylvania

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Washington [US]

Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik’s newborn daughter rumoured to be born in a Pennsylvania farm (Twitter/tommosmjle_)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania, according to a source.

The insiders also told Page Six that the birth date was September 19. Hadid and the baby’s dad, pop star Zayn Malik, had been isolating on the farm since May, and were more recently reportedly splitting their time between Pennsylvania and Manhattan. Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, has a farm nearby.

The representatives for Hadid did not comment, and sources familiar with the couple told the outlet that they’re keeping all the details under the wraps until they’re ready to share them.

Page Six previously reported that Malik, the former One Direction heartthrob, bought the farm next to Yolanda’s, where he grows tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries, and likes to ride around on his ATV.

The couple also reportedly have a horse, called Cool, while Yolanda has cattle, sheep and chickens over at her spread.

Hadid and Malik have so far only confirmed the baby’s birth in tasteful black-and-white Instagram shots of the new-born’s hand holding theirs. Hadid revealed on Thursday that the baby was born “last weekend” but without giving a specific date.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

