Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launches a Whatsapp helpline for women in distress

In an additional measure of safety for women in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with Goa Police launched an exclusive Whatsapp helpline number which ‘will be functional round the clock at the State Police Control Room, Panaji to redress grievances of women in distress’

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Panaji (Goa) [India]

Goa CM launches helpline for women in distress (Twitter/anilmishjourno)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a Whatsapp helpline for women in distress in the state here at Police Headquarters, Panaji.

Speaking on the occasion congratulated Goa Police for commencing the Whatsapp helpline facility and said that this is an additional measure of safety for women in distress.

He also insisted to circulate the helpline number to women at a larger scale through media, social media, railways stations, airport and other concerned government institutions so that helpline facility reaches women who are looking for help. Women helpline aims to provide all-time security and comfort for the womenfolk and achieve zero crime against women in the state.

Sawant tweeted: “As an additional measure of safety for women in distress, an exclusive Whatsapp helpline number 7875756177 is launched today. This dedicated WhatsApp number will be functional round the clock at the State Police Control Room, Panaji to redress grievances of women in distress.”

“The women in distress will be able to send WhatsApp messages and images/videos on this number,” he said in another tweet.

Helpline launching was followed by another event of handing over of Advanced life support Ambulance for Goa Police. Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik handed over the ambulance to Chief Minister for the use of Goa Police. Naik in his address lauded the efforts taken by Goa Police to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He said the medically well-equipped ambulance would help Goa Police to deliver medical service during emergencies. He further informed that the Defence Ministry also intends to provide a bus equipped with instruments/machinery for cancer detection to Goa Medical College.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

