Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Golden Retriever, pug or pooch? Here’s what your personality is like, based on your favourite breed of dog

Golden Retriever, pug or pooch? Here’s what your personality is like, based on your favourite breed of dog

From German Shepherds to Golden Retrievers, pugs, pooches and others, our preferences in dogs actually says a lot about us. Read on to know more about your personality based on your favourite canine breed

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:38 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Here’s what your personality is like, based on your favourite breed of dog (Instagram/pulkitsamrat/kareenakapoorkhan/beingsalmankhan/kritisanon/hrithikroshan/priyankachopra)

Consider it like a mystical canine horoscope but truth be told, your favourite breed of dog – whether it is a weakness for Golden Retrievers, pugs or poochs, says volumes about your personality traits. From German Shepherds to Labrador retrievers, Husky, Dalmatian and other dog breeds, our preferences in our canine friends actually says a lot about us.

Well, you’d be lying if you said that you love all breeds of dogs equally. As a dog owner or simply as a dog lover, people are drawn to certain breeds that share their personality traits, mimic their temperament or share the same characteristics.

It should come as no wonderment why dogs are considered as our best friends. Read on to know more about your personality based on your favourite canine breed.

1. Golden Retriever



 



Meet the friendliest dogs on the planet and love for them only means that you are as friendly as can be. Not only you mesh well with all types of people but are an open-minded person who is always looking to meet new pals.

On a similar note, your kindhearted nature would push you to do anything for your family or friends.

2. Poodle

 

A weakness for poodles means you are a mix of confident and outgoing apart from liking to be at the center of attention. You exude confidence, especially in your manner of walking, which might make people think you are haughty but you know how to let your hair down too and have a good time.

3. Pug

 

Pug lovers might be stubborn and can’t be budged when they have made up their mind but that is just one side of the coin. To balance out the personality, as a pug lover you are also incredibly charming and clever, a ball of energy and kindred spirit who like to play, cuddle and catch your beauty sleep.

4. Beagle

 

Hello, you happy-go-lucky human. Beagle lovers enjoy learning new things, can be overly curious at times and know how to keep themselves busy. Though you don’t get bored easily, your mischief also lands you in trouble.

5. German Shepherd

 

Fans of this breed are relied on as a strong leader courtesy their athletic and smart side. You are strong, dependable and often act like a lighthouse that helps to beam people home. Your protective nature makes people forever loyal to you.

6. Husky

 

Lovers of Husky dogs are determined, natural leaders who are strong-willed and have no problems showing others the way or getting what they want in life. Not one to be known as a couch potato, you can do anything all by yourself and relieve stress by remaining active.

7. Labrador retriever

 

Owners and lovers of Labrador retriever have an inviting personality, are kind and gentle in nature which makes people let their guard down. Calm, cool, collected and even laid back, you don’t take life too seriously and always have your chin held high.

8. Dalmatian

 

As a Dalmatian lover, you are always full of amazing stories to tell your friends and family as you are always chasing your dreams or the next big adventure. The world is your oyster as you crave to discover new things and move from circle to circle but you also have a quieter and sensitive side, a delicate aspect that can’t be jostled.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
Oct 29, 2020 22:12 IST

latest news

KBC 12: Chhavi was stumped by this Rs 1 crore question. Can you answer it?
Oct 29, 2020 22:11 IST
Don’t allow pvt schools to charge full fees: Parents to HP govt
Oct 29, 2020 22:06 IST
France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass
Oct 29, 2020 22:05 IST
Barcelona looks to turn things around in Spanish league
Oct 29, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.