Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Greece names first openly gay minister

Greece names first openly gay minister

The center-right government in Greece named the country’s first openly gay minister in a cabinet reshuffle Monday.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:46 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Associated Press

Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, was named as the new deputy minister of culture after being promoted from the position of general secretary at the ministry. (Twitter)

Athens, Greece (AP) — The center-right government in Greece named the country’s first openly gay minister in a cabinet reshuffle Monday. Nicholas Yatromanolakis, 44, was named as the new deputy minister of culture after being promoted from the position of general secretary at the ministry. The government retained its ministers of health and finance and most other key positions in the reshuffle.

Greece is reeling from the impact of the pandemic that caused a spike in deaths in the fall and is expected to have caused a 10.5% contraction of its gross domestic product in 2020.

Despite the difficulties, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis left most key cabinet positions unchanged, retaining Christos Staikouras as finance minister and Vasilis Kilikias as health minister.

Vaccinations were expanded from nine to 50 hospitals nationwide Monday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
by Zia Haq | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Covid vaccine prep in Delhi: Over 500 centres in phase-1
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ananya Panday, sunsets and dolphins feature in Ishaan’s Maldives video
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Pune police reach out to senior citizens by paying home visits
by Prachi Bari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.