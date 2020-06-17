Happy Father’s Day 2020: Best wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages and WhatsApp status to share

Here are some of the best Father’s Day Wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages and WhatsApp status. (Inhouse)

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as Father’s Day in India, and this year the date is June 21. This day commemorates and appreciates the role that fathers, father figures and paternal bonds play in a family and society as a whole. Father’s Day was founded in the United States of America in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations. The first time the day was celebrated was on June 19, 1910. This year on account of the coronavirus pandemic several families have been forced to spend quarantine together, while others have not been able to even see a loved one. No matter which category you fall in, take the time into doing something nice for your father this Father’s Day, even if it is just sending him a heartfelt message of how much he means to you. Here are some of the best Father’s Day Wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages & WhatsApp status. Read on:

*It’s that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can’t be right. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Also read | Father’s Day 2020: History, significance and celebrations

*I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad! Happy Father’s Day!

*The older I get, the more I realize how many sacrifices you made to make my life better! I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you daddy. Happy Father’s Day!

*You’ll always be my first true love,

And always be my friend,

Happy Father’s Day my dear papa,

I’ll love you ’til the end.

*Happy Father’s Day! I might be taller than you now but I still look up to you. Love you Dad!

*Thank you Dad for believing in me,

Thank you for taking my side,

Through all the ups and downs of life,

And every bumpy ride! Happy Father’s Day!

*Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Father’s Day!

*On Father’s Day, we hope you feel honoured for all your years of leading our family. And every day, we hope you feel how loved you are. Happy Father’s Day!

*I hope you know I’m grateful,

And my heart is truly glad,

That today and every single day,

I have you as my Dad.

Happy Father’s Day!

*Happy Father’s Day with love from your favourite kid. (Don’t worry—I won’t tell if you won’t.)

*Sending you heartfelt appreciation on Father’s Day. It’s the least I can do considering all the gray hairs I’ve caused you.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter