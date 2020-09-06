Heart emojis: Here’s which relationship each colour stands for

Just like different coloured roses on Valentine’s Day or otherwise convey a particular meaning, the varied coloured heart emojis in chat boxes too imply a specific message. If you have been sending heart emojis in your chats casually, you’ll be surprised to know the real significance of each coloured-heart.

Millions of heart emojis are shared on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook every single day and while some convey romantic feelings, others are for your friends or to express jealousy or convey that you are craving chocolate. Check out the meaning of the different coloured hearts here:

Red heart

We cannot begin any conversation without love topping our priority list and the red heart is just for that. Holding the first and biggest place in the heart emojis box, the red heart appears bigger than the other emojis and with a beating or pumping feature which indicates love that is growing stronger.

This classic heart is for someone whom you love dearly as it is a symbol of friendship, unconditional love, passion, romance and good feelings. Use this bright and vibrant heart emoji to signify that someone or something means a lot to you.

Orange heart

Close to the romantic one, this heart emoji also expresses love but cowardly. This coward’s red heart or the orange heart emoji is used when you want to send a red heart but don’t have the courage since you are in a situationship where you act like lovers but only in particular situations.

Its message is ‘I like you deeply as a friend’ or can be used for flirting or to define a friend zone relationship. Alternately it means friendship and care as orange signifies all the positive vibes that come with a good friend - joy, happiness, creativity, encouragement and sunshine.

Yellow heart

Another one for friends, this heart signifies energy. Closest color to gold, the yellow heart emoji should be used for someone who has a ‘heart of gold’, isvery kind and good-natured or for things and activities that make you happy or optimistic.

The yellow heart emoji can be used as a great compliment for someone. Its usage means that their friendship brings a lot of joy to you.

Green heart

No, it is does not signify any environmental connotations. Though it can be used to express your love for the planet, it is often mistaken for signifying only that meaning but a green heart emoji is instead also used for acquaintances, volunteers or friends who are your juniors.

While the colour signifies nature, harmony and renewal, a green heart can alternately be used to express jealousy when you feel angry or possessive. It can also be used to express jealousy on a lighter note like when you feel happy for friends who cut off toxic ties and finally get to do what they like.

Blue heart

This one is for bros and friends whom you can trust and confide in. Calming like the sky or the sea, this emoji is for wise people and sending it means you believe in them.

The colour signifies stability, wisdom and faith. This blue heart emojis is to be sent to your homies.

Purple or violet heart

From horny to love for sparkle and luxury, this hert emoji has dual meanings. When sending it to someone on their personal chat, the purple or violet heart emoji means you’re into them, at least physically as it expresses physical attraction and conveys you are not shy.

Alternately, this noble dazzling heart is used for glamour, extravagance and magic. It’s used when sharing luxurious products, outfits or activities on social media.

Black heart

Used the most, ironically, this mysterious one is for embarrassing someone, expressing dark humour or to show rebellion. Otherwise on social media posts, the black heart emoji is used for sharing sad news as it signifies sorrow.

White heart

This clean and minimal heart emoji was created as a ‘friend’ for the other colours and stands for the purest of love or to show support. It is also used to express a craving for white chocolate.

Brown heart

Few know that this chocolate covered heart is comfort food for your soul and signifies a strong, sweet love that stands the test of time. It means that the person you are sending it to is dependable and warm.

We are sure these new revelations will now improve your chat game on social media.

