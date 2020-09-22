Sections
E-Paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Here’s how artificial intelligence is helping combat spread of anti-Semitism

Here’s how artificial intelligence is helping combat spread of anti-Semitism

The project Decoding Anti-Semitism includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians who will develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism.”

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:53 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Berlin

Representational Image (Unsplash)

An international team of scientists said Monday it had joined forces to combat the spread of anti-Semitism online with the help of artificial intelligence. The project Decoding Anti-Semitism includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians who will develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism,” the Alfred Landecker Foundation, which supports the project, said in a statement Monday. “In order to prevent more and more users from becoming radicalized on the web, it is important to identify the real dimensions of anti-Semitism — also taking into account the implicit forms that might become more explicit over time,” said Matthias Becker, a linguist and project leader from the Technical University of Berlin. The team also includes researchers from King’s College in London and other scientific institutions in Europe and Israel.

Computers will help run through vast amounts of data and images that humans wouldn’t be able to assess because of their sheer quantity, the foundation said. “Studies have also shown that the majority of anti-Semitic defamation is expressed in implicit ways – for example through the use of codes (“juice” instead of “Jews”) and allusions to certain conspiracy narratives or the reproduction of stereotypes, especially through images,” the statement said. As implicit anti-Semitism is harder to detect, the combination of qualitative and AI-driven approaches will allow for a more comprehensive search, the scientists think.

The problem of anti-Semitism online has increased, as seen by the rise in conspiracy myths accusing Jews of creating and spreading COVID-19, groups tracking anti-Semitism on the internet have found. The focus of the current project is initially on Germany, France and the UK, but will later be expanded to cover other countries and languages. The Alfred Landecker Foundation, which was founded in 2019 in response to rising trends of populism, nationalism and hatred toward minorities, is supporting the project with 3 million euros ($3.5 million), the German news agency dpa reported.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Sep 22, 2020 14:46 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST

latest news

Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas’ next with director Nag Ashwin
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Kareena, Soha pay tribute on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary
Sep 22, 2020 14:26 IST
Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with Unbelievable, watch it here
Sep 22, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.