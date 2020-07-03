Here’s how to maintain a loving relationship through the coronavirus lockdown

Navigating relationships can seem complicated as you are dealing with a person just as complex and unique as you are. Love, however, is universal. No matter who you are or where you come from, we all understand what it is to love and be loved in return. Like all good things in life, love and relationships require that extra bit of effort. With these simple gestures you can show just how much your partner means to you no matter how long you have been together.

Relationship expert and bestselling author of Couples in Sync”, Shailesh Kumar says “Don’t live by default, live by design”. All relationships require give and take; and you can design yours according to you and your partner’s needs. It require deliberation to maintain a happy relationship. With the lockdown, everyone is going a little stir crazy, but ironically this serves as the perfect occasion to spend sometime with your significant other.

1. Conversation

It is been said often enough but we’ll say it again, conversation is the bread and butter of ever human interaction and not just relationships. Communicate even about the mundane things, your significant other can’t know you if you don’t share and open up to them. More importantly, listen to them, genuinely pay attention to what they say instead of just waiting your turn to speak. Talk about love, philosophy, why you hate the neighbour’s pet iguana, practically anything and don’t get too comfortable in a relationship.

2. Spontaneity

It’s simple, you snooze you lose. In every relationship, even non-romantic ones, you have to keep it fresh. Plan an impromptu date, go on an adventure, try the weird new restaurant. Give them the most bizarre gifts that you can think of. Just as long as you don’t end up in the back seat of the murderer’s car, it is all in good fun, right?

3. Engage in activities they like

Maybe watching sports bloopers or visiting museums might not be your thing but try to make a slight bit of effort to participate in things your better half enjoys. Perhaps, overtime you might start enjoying it too. This, however, does not mean you have to change your own likes and dislikes, just that sometimes an open mind can go a long way.

4. Discuss fantasies, act on them and be intimate

Speaking of open minds, share your unconventional fantasies with your partner, and be open to theirs as well. Trust is the foundation on which experimentation is built, its important to have clearly negotiated plans when acting on these fantasies. Your partner will certainly appreciate you taking charge!

It may seem corny but take the time to kiss them, bathe together, or simply go walking hand in hand. Touch is an entire language of its own.

5. Celebrate big and small occasions

If your partner is the kind that who enjoys parties and celebrations, take the time to organise and surprise them with the occasional party. Whether it is to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, or even a promotion, your small gesture will make your partner feel truly appreciated. A simple gift-card just doesn’t say ‘You’re special to me’.

6. Express your affection

Say it like you mean it. If love doesn’t make you want to scream from the top of the mountains, you are saner than I, but no matter how you do it, take the time to let your partner know just how much you love and appreciate them. Relationship expert, Shailesh Kumar says that you should not become complacent in your relationships, “the power of appreciation is essential to any good relationship”. Even small gestures of kindness and appreciation can help maintain a balanced relationship.

7. Cook for them

Make them breakfast in bed occasionally, plan out and cook an elaborate dinner for the two of you. Put in that extra ingredient of love and you partner is sure to appreciate it. The key to everyone’s heart is keeping them well-fed and satisfied. There is no better feeling than coming home after a long day to your favourite meal!

8. Take time out for just the two of you

The best part about being in a relationship is having another to share your day to day with. From simple things like doing errands together to going through life’s biggest milestones together. Companionship is one of the greatest joys that life can afford us, take time out to genuinely experience it. Watch movies till late in the night, order in from your favourite places, spend time together.

9. Be consistent

Oftentimes, the big and dramatic gesture is not enough. All relationships require consistency. You have keep showing up each and everyday. It is about being there even when it is not convenient. It is about giving your partner the faith to be able to depend on you and them doing the same for you. A big apology after fight is nothing compared to not having that fight in the first place. Anticipate the needs and wants of your partner and provide, there is nothing sexier that someone who stays in your life.

10. Become an Us instead of a We.

All relationships are a merger between two individuals. Relationship expert Shailesh Kumar says that people in relationships should ‘talk like an organisation’. “It is all about our time, our money, our work, our chores, and our house, etc. It is when we start using me/mine that the problem of ego arises and that can put strain on the relationship.” He also talks about it is important to set relationship goals together.

