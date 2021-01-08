Sections
Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office

Emma Stone met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

Dave McCary and Emma Stone (Instagram)

American actor and mom-to-be Emma Stone’s husband romantically proposed to her in the office where they first met at ‘Saturday Night Live.’According to Page Six, the Oscar winner met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’

They kept things quiet about their romance until they made their public debut at the SAG Awards in January 2019 - and announced their engagement that December.

Now, Page Six is told by a source: “Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock. No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic.”

The outlet had to postpone their planned March wedding due to the pandemic. They finally said “I do” in a low-key ceremony in L.A. in September.



And this week, Stone showed off her baby bump as she walked around L.A. with a friend.

As reported by Page Six, ‘The Favourite’ star told her famous friend Jennifer Lawrence that she wanted to have kids in an interview in Elle magazine in 2018, saying: “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything.”

“As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

