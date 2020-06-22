Here’s why depressed mothers should seek help sooner

Seeking help sooner is better for mums and kids. (UNSPLASH)

There is a higher risk of behavioural problems and poor development with the babies of mothers who suffer from long-term depression, suggest the findings of a study that analysed depression levels in 892 mothers and the development and behaviour of 978 children.

The research was led by University of Queensland researchers who used data from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health, in the study published in the Journal of Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.

They compared maternal depression before, during and after pregnancy, and found duration was more influential than timing.

Researcher Dr Katrina Moss said the study found one in five women experienced depression once, while 11 per cent experienced a reoccurrence. “The longer a mother suffered maternal depression, the worse the outcomes for the child,” Dr Moss said.

“Mothers may worry that if they’ve been depressed during pregnancy then it’s too late to do anything about it, but reducing depressive symptoms at any stage is better for them and their children.

“The earlier we can effectively detect and treat maternal depression, the better our chances of improving outcomes.” Dr Moss suggested screening for depression could start when couples begin planning a pregnancy, and continue through the perinatal period and early childhood.

“Maternal depression is a significant challenge for women, families and communities, and we need to look after women better at key times in their lives,” she said. Dr Moss said women experiencing depression should visit their GP and use supportive parent resources from organisations such as PANDA or the Gidget Foundation.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter