Hrithik Roshan pens encouraging note for specially-abled people ahead of White Cane Safety Day 2020

Ahead of White Cane Safety Day 2020, ‘Kaabil’ actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video with words of encouragement for the foundation raising funds and awareness for the welfare of the specially-abled community

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:58 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Hrithik Roshan pens encouraging note for specially-abled people ahead of White Cane Safety Day 2020 (Twitter/iHrithik)

To help the visually impaired and the specially-abled community, Udan Foundation held a fundraiser event ahead of the White Cane Safety Day 2020 on October 15 and their campaign was backed by Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan. Penning words of encouragement, Hrithik shared a video by Udan that raises awareness and works towards the welfare of the specially-abled people.

Having essayed the role of a visually impaired man, Rohan Bhatnagar, in his 2017 release ‘Kaabil’, the actor has evidently become more sensitive towards the community and is often seen rooting for their different talents. Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik shared a YouTube video which promises to air online a “grand mega concert” that will feature around 50 visually-impaired professional singers, musicians, dancers and acrobats performing live on retro or latest songs of superhit Bollywood retro films along with other entertainment acts “for the welfare of persons with disabilities who are worst affected by corona pandemic lockdown.”

The grand fundraising musical concert, Udan Mission Possible, will broadcast live on the official Youtube channel and Facebook page “udanfoundationngo” from 8pm - 11pm on October 15 which is marked as the White Cane Safety Day. Hrithik tweeted, “Udan Foundation celebrates imperfections & the relentless spirit of human beings. A live example that shows rising above your set backs, only sets you apart. My best wishes, love and respect to the participants (sic)” and punctuated it with a folded hands emoji.

 

Udan Foundation is a non-profit organization that intends to create an integrated platform for professional visually impaired and physically challenged performing artists and enables them to showcase their talent to earn a livelihood.

