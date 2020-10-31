Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Huge crowd joins LGBT Pride march in Taiwan, where Covid-19 is at bay

Huge crowd joins LGBT Pride march in Taiwan, where Covid-19 is at bay

A huge and festive crowd marched in Taiwan’s capital on Saturday in an annual LGBT Pride event. Turnout was down from last year, but organizers said it still topped 100,000 on a mostly sunny day in Taipei.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:24 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Taipei Taiwan

Taiwanese LGBT rights activist Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag during Asia's biggest pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan October 31, 2020. (REUTERS)

A huge and festive crowd marched in Taiwan’s capital on Saturday in an annual LGBT Pride event. Turnout was down from last year, but organizers said it still topped 100,000 on a mostly sunny day in Taipei. Many participants did not wear protective masks, but others did, some in rainbow colours. While many Pride events elsewhere moved online this year because of Covid-19, Taiwan has largely kept the pandemic at bay. The self-governing island of 24 million people has recorded 555 cases of the coronavirus and has not had a locally spread case in more than 200 days.

“While the rest of the world is stuck in the pandemic, we can still organize such a massive event,” said Zoe Tsao, who works in digital marketing.” This, I think, is great and very precious.” International travel restrictions did reduce the number of participants coming from abroad this year.

Taiwan became the first and only place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage last year. Two lesbian couples tied the knot in a mass wedding held by Taiwan’s military on Friday. The mass wedding with 188 couples was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Oct 31, 2020 19:27 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Padikkal, Philippe battle early on slowish surface
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Worried about girl child, Hyderabad couple sells newborn, arrested: Police
Oct 31, 2020 19:38 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad slams Kavita, says she ‘can’t come in and dominate’
Oct 31, 2020 19:36 IST
MP bypoll: BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to unseat Congress, says Sachin Pilot
Oct 31, 2020 19:36 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Padikkal, Philippe battle early on slowish surface
Oct 31, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.