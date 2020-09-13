‘I married my best friend’: YouTube’s interabled influencers break another stigma with their fairytale wedding

Our faith in love and ever lasting relationships that beat the odds got re-instilled as YouTube’s influencer couple, Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, broke another stigma with their interabled marriage last week. The duo has been documenting their interabled relationship, on their YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs, for four years before they finally got married on September 4 and shared dreamy pictures from their backyard wedding.

Their YouTube channel highlights how they navigate through their relationship when one partner is differently-abled while the other one is not. Dropping the news for fans on Instagram, the lovebirds shared a slew of pictures from their intimate wedding.

Burcaw shared in the caption, “What Made Me Smile This Week? I married my best friend. On Friday, September 4th, Hannah and I tied the knot and became husband and wife! (sic)”. Elaborating about the ceremony amid COVID-19 restrictions, he added, “It was a private backyard ceremony that we conducted over Zoom with our officiant. Certainly not the wedding we originally imagined, but it was a beautiful moment filled with the most important thing: our love for each other (sic).”

Their vibrant pictures were enough to establish that the couple was “beyond happy and smiling a whole lot.” Aylward too gushed about their big day in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrote, “I married the love of my life. It wasn’t the big gathering we had always planned on having, but it was perfect (sic).”

Before sharing their wedding video on YouTube, the bride who now goes by the name Hannah Burcaw, added, “Shane and I can’t wait to celebrate with our families in person when it’s safe, but for now, we’re husband and wife!!!! And that’s the most important part. I’m incredibly lucky to now be married to the greatest guy I know. (sic)”

While there was an outpour of support and congratulatory messages, since we do not live on a unicorn island and life is not seen through rose tinted glasses, the couple’s marriage too had some netizens calling it a “joke” and “photo shopped” business. Hannah Burcaw however, shut up the trolls perfectly.

Their wedding video has already broken YouTube with over 1.2 million views while still going strong before they put out a “serious response” in another video on whether their wedding was fake. Name a cuter couple, we’ll wait.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter