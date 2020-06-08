Inculcate compassion in children to turn them into amazing human beings: Tara Sharma

Sections
Actor Tara Sharma Saluja says it’s important to teach children to help the needy and the pandemic is the right time to teach the values of empathy and kindness.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:25 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Tara Sharma Saluja

Tara Sharma Saluja got teary eyed recently, when she saw her autistic seven-year old niece’s artwork. To express her disappointment at not being able to meet her friends in the lockdown, Tara’s niece Isabel drew a gazelle in a cage.

 

Tara in her post, shares that the little one understands the importance of staying at home and also tells the same to everyone around her. It’s not easy for her to deal with the lockdown, but Sharma is amazed to see the little one being so strong. “I am impressed and surprised seeing children dealing with the situation with such resilience and positivity. They hardly complain, and live in the moment,” says the actor-producer-host.

 



Tara says that it’s very important for all parents to communicate with their children as much as they can, as isolation is not something easy for them to face. They have a lot of energy pent up in them that needs to be channeled in the right manner. “The most important thing for any parent is to talk to kids, understand what they are going through and then find ways to keep them creatively engaged. We need to encourage kids to freely express themselves and we should be good listeners,” she says.

Tara says that every child has a different way of expressing and releasing stress. While for some it can be drawing, for some can be sports or writing, like her sons (Zen, 10 and Kai, 8). “But above all, children must learn empathy and compassion. They should learn to help the less fortunate in some ways,” says Tara.

