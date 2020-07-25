International Friendship Day 2020: History and significance

They say friends are the family you choose, and if you’re lucky enough to have the ‘ride or die’ kinds, you’re set for life. True friendships are based on the mutual understanding that no matter what circumstances, the bond between them would remain. It is to honour this very connection that International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 each year.

The idea of globally celebrating Friendship Day came to Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho on July 20, 1958. As he sat down to dinner with his friends in the town of Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay, the merry group of friends gave way to the World Friendship Crusade. It was meant to be a foundation that would promote friendship and fellowship among humankind, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, or religion. Following this, the General Assembly of the United States designated July 30 as International Friendship Day, in the year 2011. The assemble even went so far as to invite all the member states to celebrate the occasion in accordance with their own customs and practices.

Friendship Day was first organised by the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall, in 1930. He intended this day to be celebrated on August 2; a day when people would come together and celebrate their camaraderie. However, people quickly realised that is was only a gimmick to sell greeting cards and the holiday died down in the United States. In most countries across Asia, Friendship day is still celebrated on August 2.

Friends come together on this day to exchange gifts and tie friendship bracelets to each other. Even though it is not a public holiday, people around the world go out with their friends and toast to each other’s good health and many more years together.

