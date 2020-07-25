Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / International Friendship Day 2020: History and significance

International Friendship Day 2020: History and significance

True friendships is based on the mutual understanding that no matter what circumstances, the bond between them would remain.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

The greatest gift is that of Friendship. (Unsplash)

They say friends are the family you choose, and if you’re lucky enough to have the ‘ride or die’ kinds, you’re set for life. True friendships are based on the mutual understanding that no matter what circumstances, the bond between them would remain. It is to honour this very connection that International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 each year.

The idea of globally celebrating Friendship Day came to Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho on July 20, 1958. As he sat down to dinner with his friends in the town of Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay, the merry group of friends gave way to the World Friendship Crusade. It was meant to be a foundation that would promote friendship and fellowship among humankind, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, or religion. Following this, the General Assembly of the United States designated July 30 as International Friendship Day, in the year 2011. The assemble even went so far as to invite all the member states to celebrate the occasion in accordance with their own customs and practices.

Friendship Day was first organised by the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall, in 1930. He intended this day to be celebrated on August 2; a day when people would come together and celebrate their camaraderie. However, people quickly realised that is was only a gimmick to sell greeting cards and the holiday died down in the United States. In most countries across Asia, Friendship day is still celebrated on August 2.

Friends come together on this day to exchange gifts and tie friendship bracelets to each other. Even though it is not a public holiday, people around the world go out with their friends and toast to each other’s good health and many more years together.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Taapsee says Kangana didn’t support her when she was replaced in Pati Patni
Jul 25, 2020 17:34 IST
‘You will destroy vaccines’: Supply chain to save the world is unprepared
Jul 25, 2020 17:28 IST
UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST
RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.