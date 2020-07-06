International Kissing Day 2020: Significance, date and wishes to share with your loved one

“What were thy lips the worse for one poor kiss? Give me one kiss, and I’ll give it thee again, and one for interest, if thou wilt have twain.” - Shakespeare (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Celebrated on 6 July worldwide, International Kissing Day or World Kiss Day is to remind people around the world about the simple pleasures of kissing your loved ones. Not linked to any other act or even any relationship. It is kissing the one you love for the pure joy of this affectionate act. International Kiss Day urges people to take the time out to kiss their significant others with deliberation and not just as a mechanical action or social formality. More often than not we become complacent in long term relationships, this day, however, serves to reignite the spark of intimacy between two people.

World Kiss Day is not an official holiday like Valentine’s Day but has been a popular day for people to express their affection since the early 2000s. The practice originated in the United Kingdom but has steadily become a worldwide phenomenon. It is also important to note this holiday is different from the one celebrated on February 13.

The act of kissing and its widespread use can be attributed to the Romans, who used the act at a particular time, or place as an indication of social status. The Romans categorised the act in three forms: the ‘osculum’, which mean a friendly peck on the cheek, the ‘basium’, which was meant to show love by kissing on the lips, and the ‘savium’, which was a more passionate kiss on the mouth that expresses love or desire.

On this special occasion let your partner or loved one know just how much they mean to you with a simple act. It is not just limited to your romantic partners; however, this day is meant to bring people closer together in general. Share these wishes and quotes with your loved ones to celebrate with them as well.

Wishes

I live for your love and sweet kisses. Thank you for being in my life. Happy International Kissing Day!

Every day that I wake up and have the privilege of kissing you, is the best day of my life. Happy International Kissing Day!

Sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our relationship and hope that day remains the same. Happy International Kissing Day!

Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter the bond you share. Happy International Kissing Day!

Your kiss is my sweet relief after a tiring day, your hug is the salvation I seek, and your love is the greatest gift I have ever received. Happy International Kissing Day!

One of the most wonderful gifts that you can give to the one you love is a loving kiss. Happy International Kissing Day!

Kissing makes us fall in love with each other again and again. Let’s create new memories today. Happy International Kissing Day!

Quotes

“One day you will kiss a man you can’t breathe without and find that breath is of little consequence.” - Karen Marie Moning

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” - Percy Bysshe Shelley

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” - Christopher Marlowe

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” - Edmond Rostand

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” - Sylvia Plath

“I don’t wanna be your friend, I wanna kiss your lips, I wanna kiss you until I lose my breath.” - Girl in Red

