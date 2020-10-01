‘Isn’t she lovely’: Usher shares heartmelting post as he welcomes ‘beautiful baby girl’ with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Sharing a close-up of his newborn’s hand holding his fingers, American singer-songwriter Usher welcomed his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, on Instagram on Wednesday.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” Usher captioned.

According to Fox News, Usher has been dating the 37-year-old Vice President of A&R at Epic Records reportedly since October 2019 when they were seen hanging out backstage at The Hollywood Bowl.

People magazine has confirmed September 24 as the baby’s birth date and Los Angeles as the birthplace.

On Wednesday, Good Morning America reported that Sovereign will be loved by her elder brothers -- 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd Ely (sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster). The two had got married in 2007 and divorced two years later.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

