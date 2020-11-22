Kangana Ranaut turns emotional during Thalaivi shoot as she reminisces heartfelt conversation with nephew Prithvi

What is it about kids’ that unconditionally warms us up from within? While we ponder on it, Panga star Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable picture, kissing her nephew Prithvi that instantly brightened up our day. Adding all the missing sunshine to our Sunday, Kangana shared the emotional conversation that she had with Prithvi, before leaving for Hyderabad to shoot for Thalaivi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a heartfelt moment from her brother Aksht’s recently concluded wedding ceremonies where she can be seen giving Prithvi a quick peck on his lips at the dinner table. The diva shared in the caption, “When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins....(sic).”

She added, “Still get tears thinking about his face (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

Prithvi is Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s son and the Queen star’s social media handles are regularly updated with their intimate moments and adorable camaraderie. Kangana, who hails from Manali, had recently joined her family for the wedding the pre-wedding festivities as Aksht tied the knot with Ritu in Udaipur in a traditional style.

Before leaving, Kangana had shared a slew of pictures featuring her airport look and penned another emotional caption for her hometown. It read, “It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times (sic).”

Currently, the actor is shooting for the final schedule of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, in Hyderabad and simultaneously training for Dhakaad.

