Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Kriti Sanon’s sizzling look and sultry poetic vibes are all we need to be date-ready this Sunday

Kriti Sanon’s sizzling look and sultry poetic vibes are all we need to be date-ready this Sunday

‘Hug me like the wind does’: Kriti Sanon sets fans on frenzy with her romantic mood and poetic turn this Sunday

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:42 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kriti Sanon’s lays perfect date-night tips this Sunday (Instagram/kritisanon)

The Sanon sisters and their multiple talents are no secret in the industry and backing our claim is Kriti Sanon’s latest smoking hot picture on social media which was captioned with a fresh verse from the diva’s pen. Setting fans on frenzy with her romantic mood and poetic turn this weekend, Kriti gave us all the tips we needed to be date-ready this Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a picture from her latest photoshoot in an ethereal white gown with a thigh-high slit from Dubai and London based fashion label, Rose Room. Leaving her luscious tresses open to talk with the wind, Kriti wore a nude lipstick and minimalistic makeup.

Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Kriti penned in the caption, “Hug me like the wind does Healing my heart, Calming my soul, While it wraps every inch of me. Caressing my hair, It gives me goosebumps, As it whispers something That takes my breath away. —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti (sic).”

 



The actor’s writing skills have often entertained fans on the Internet apart from her acting chops. Sharing one monochromic picture, Kriti had captioned it with another poem of hers that read, “I want to be the black and white moment That flashes in front of your eyes When you hum Your favourite tune Your soul song 🎶 —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti #PoetryLover (sic).”

 

Check out some of Kriti’s poetic notes here:

 

 

 

Kriti recently penned another lovely note for her parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture from their engagement ceremony, the diva wished them on the occasion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 13:46 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Nov 22, 2020 13:13 IST

latest news

Jill Biden s policy director Mala Adiga has roots in Karnataka’s Udupi
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
29 years of Lamhe: Anil Kapoor reveals interesting fact about wife Sunita
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
Raju Srivastava on Bharti Singh’s arrest over drug charges
Nov 22, 2020 15:33 IST
Anti-Bru resettlement clash claims another life as fireman succumbs
Nov 22, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.