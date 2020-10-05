Sections
Kunal Kemmu flaunts love for daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with new ink on chest, says it is ‘the closest to my heart’

Getting inked after his three-year-old daughter’s name ‘Inaaya’, Kunal Kemmu explains the meaning behind the artistic tattoo

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:02 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya’s name inked on chest, says it is ‘the closest to my heart’ (Instagram/sakpataudi/khemster2)

Taking love for his three-year-old daughter a notch higher, Abhay 2 star Kunal Kemmu recently flaunted a new tattoo on his torso which read ‘Inaaya’. The paparazzi’s favourite kid turned three last week and Kunal along with Soha Ali Khan rang in their daughter’s birthday while on a vacation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal shared a close up picture that flaunted the ink on his chiseled chest. “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me (sic),” he shared.

Explaining the meaning behind the creativity of the artistic tattoo, Kunal elaborated, “Her name inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends.. (sic).” Expressing his gratitude for the maker, Kunal gushed, “Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it (sic).”

 



Always the one to raise the bar for relationship goals be it with darling daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu or wife Soha, Kunal’s social media is rid with heartwarming posts for the two. Sharing an adorable picture featuring the two lovebirds, Kunal had wished Soha on her bday with emotional words in an Instagram post.

It read, “To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words Happy Birthday my (sic).”

 

The family of three is currently chilling at an undisclosed location.

