Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / LGBT+ visibility in film, TV builds acceptance in community

LGBT+ visibility in film, TV builds acceptance in community

People are more likely to accept LGBT+ people if they see them portrayed in film, television and advertisements, said a survey released on Wednesday, findings that supporters say illustrate the benefits of visibility to the LGBT+ community.

Updated: May 28, 2020 07:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New York

People are more likely to accept LGBT+ people if they see them portrayed in film, television and advertisements, said a survey released on Wednesday, findings that supporters say illustrate the benefits of visibility to the LGBT+ community. (UNSPLASH)

Americans are more likely to accept LGBT+ people if they see them portrayed in film, television and advertisements, said a survey released on Wednesday, findings that supporters say illustrate the benefits of visibility to the LGBT+ community.

Nearly half of those who saw LGBT+ images in the media were more receptive of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, compared with a third who had not seen those images, according to research by Procter & Gamble Co., the consumer goods giant, and GLAAD, a U.S.-based LGBT+ nonprofit.

The research surveyed about 2,000 non-LGBT+ U.S. adults.

The findings come amid debate in the United States between rights advocates who back LGBT+ visibility and right-wing groups that oppose the images in mass media.



“The findings of this study send a strong message to brands and media outlets that including LGBTQ people in ads, films, and TV is good for business and good for the world,” said Sarah Ellis, the head of GLAAD, in a statement.

In December, Hallmark Cards pulled television advertisements that featured same-sex couples from the wedding registry and planning website Zola after pressure from a conservative group, One Million Moms, that said the ads promoted a “sinful lifestyle.”

After public outcry, Hallmark reversed its decision and apologized.

The survey also found companies that included LGBT+ people in their ads were viewed favourably by nearly 70% of respondents, who said they felt “better” about buying products from those companies.

A number of companies have spoken out against laws that hinder LGBT+ rights, such as Amazon, Nike Inc. and American Airlines which condemned a Tennessee law in February allowing adoption agencies to turn away LGBT+ couples on religious grounds.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushmita reveals secret of her stable relationship with Rohman
May 28, 2020 09:04 IST
Boeing cutting more than 12,000 US jobs with thousands more planned
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
After 12-hr rescue ops, 3-yr-old who fell in Telangana borewell found dead
May 28, 2020 09:02 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding
May 28, 2020 09:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.