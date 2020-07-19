Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / Loneliness alters brain’s social network, here’s how

Loneliness alters brain’s social network, here’s how

People who struggle with loneliness often perceive a gap between themselves and others. This gap is reflected in the activity patterns of the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC).

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Washington D.C. [USA]

Lonelier people have a “lonelier” neural representation of their relationships. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Loneliness alters how the brain represents relationships, according to a new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) maintains a structured map of a person’s social circles, based on closeness. People who struggle with loneliness often perceive a gap between themselves and others. This gap is reflected in the activity patterns of the mPFC.

ALSO READ: Is lockdown loneliness making us loners?

Courtney and Meyer used functional magnetic resonance imaging to examine participants’ brain activity while they thought about the self, close friends, acquaintances, and celebrities. Thinking about someone from each category corresponded to a different activity pattern in the mPFC: one for the self, one for the social network (both friends and acquaintances), and one for celebrities. The closer the relationship, the more the pattern resembled the pattern seen when thinking about the self.

These brain patterns differed for lonelier individuals. Activity related to thinking about the self was more different from activity related to thinking about others, while the activity from thinking about others was more similar across social categories. In other words, lonelier people have a “lonelier” neural representation of their relationships.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Loneliness alters brain’s social network, here’s how
Jul 19, 2020 13:16 IST
Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant, Sanjana show how to live life in Dil Bechara song
Jul 19, 2020 13:10 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s graft trial resumes amid country’s Covid-19 anger
Jul 19, 2020 13:10 IST
‘Really worried’: Pathan expresses concern over fitness of fast bowlers
Jul 19, 2020 13:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.