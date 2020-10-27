Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Male government employees now entitled for child care leave

Male government employees now entitled for child care leave

Over the reforms brought by the Department of Personnel and Training, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the male employees of the government are also now entitled to Child Care Leave.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Delhi [India]

Jitendra Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public. (Pixabay)

Over the reforms brought by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the male employees of the government are also now entitled to Child Care Leave (CCL).

However, he added that the provision and privilege of CCL will be available only for those male employees who happen to be “single male parent”, which may include male employees who are widowers or divorcees or even unmarried and may, therefore, be expected to take up the responsibility of child care as a single-handed parent.

“While briefing about some of the major reforms brought by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) under the Modi government, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that the male employees of the government are also now entitled to Child Care Leave,” Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a release.

Jitendra Singh said the orders regarding this had been issued quite some time back but somehow did not receive enough circulation in the public.



The Union Minister also informed that an employee on Child Care Leave may now leave the head quarter with the prior approval of Competent Authority.

“In addition, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on Child Care Leave. Elaborating further, he informed that Child Care Leave can be granted at 100 per cent of leave salary for the first 365 days and 80 per cent of leave salary for the next 365 days,” the release said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said another welfare measure introduced in this regard is that in case of a disabled child, the condition of availing Child Care Leave up to the age of 22 years of the child has been removed and now Child Care Leave can be availed by a government servant for a disabled child of any age.

He added that it has been possible to make several out-of-box decisions in the DoPT over the last six years.

“Basic purpose behind all these decisions has always been to enable a government employee to contribute to the maximum of his potential, although at the same time there will be no leniency or tolerance toward corruption or non-performance,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 12:17 IST
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
Oct 27, 2020 12:11 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Oct 27, 2020 12:13 IST

latest news

Pompeo says US, India must focus on threat posed by China
Oct 27, 2020 12:20 IST
Scientists find water on sunlit surface of Moon
Oct 27, 2020 12:13 IST
Iran summons French diplomat over alleged insult against Prophet Mohammad
Oct 27, 2020 12:10 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.