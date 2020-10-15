Sections
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar enjoy a ‘delicious autumn’ in the US and these travel pictures are proof

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar’s latest travel pictures from the US makes fans ‘love the colours of fall’ and we don’t blame them

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:18 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar enjoy a ‘delicious autumn’ in the US (Instagram/ankita_earthy)

There is something about the fiery autumn that rekindles passion and lovebirds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar seem to be making the most of the season during their US vacation. Be it trekking the New Jersey hills or checking into the Met Museum and Empire State Building at New York, the duo’s travel diaries only leave us weak-knees with a yearn for a similar getaway and this mid-week was no different.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a slew of pictures featuring them enjoying a “delicious autumn”. While Milind was dressed in a casual grey hoodie and blue jacket teamed with grey athleisurewear, Ankita donned a mint green jacket and paired it with denim pants.

Standing in the backdrop of a carpet of golden brown leaves and densely growing trees, Milind and Ankita struck mushy poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns. #georgeeliot Oh how I love the colours of fall.. #fall #autumn #october #favouriteseason #favouritethings #wednesdayvibes #liveyourbestlife #love #newjersey (sic).”

 

Giving fans sleepless nights courtesy their glittering travel diaries, the supermodel and his wife have been feeding the Internet a virtual tour of their vacation to New York City. Be it Milind giving the glorious view of the New York City’s skyscrapers from Empire State Building’s 102nd floor or Ankita pretending to strike a light conversation with the statues and pose for fake candids next to King Kong’s poster at the Empire State Building, the lovebirds’ latest travel stint has kept fans hooked and we don’t blame them.

