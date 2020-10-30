Milind Soman spills the beans on his secret mantra for emotional wellbeing, wife Ankita Konwar reacts

Always the one to encourage fans towards a healthier lifestyle, Indian supermodel and actor Milind Soman was seen not laying any fitness challenges ahead of the weekend instead, he talked about emotional wellbeing. In a flashback mood this Friday, the self claimed “fitness addict” shared a handy reminder for fans on the Internet as he reflected on his own work-life balance before marrying Ankita Konwar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a breathtaking picture from the beach side as he sat posing for a candid in a casual blue tee and a pair of denims. Wearing his signature blue sandals to complete the attire, Milind accessorised his salt and pepper look with a pair of black sunglasses and a wristwatch.

While the blue of the beach and the azure sky in the backdrop surely broke the monotony of our politically sore social media feeds, Milind addressed a very important issue before we called it a week. He wrote in the caption, “#FridayFlashback #FridayFace so much work to catch up on but must remember to take regular breaks, at least for a day every week (sic).”

Spilling the beans on his secret mantra for emotional wellbeing, Milind added, “For the last 10 years or so before I got married to @ankita_earthy I never took a holiday and worked even Sundays. Not because I had to, but because I enjoyed it. But work is always work however much you love it, and taking time off just to breathe and introspect, or spend time with people who love you is really important for mental health and emotional wellbeing! (sic).”

Quick to respond, Ankita commented, “You gorgeous human being (sic)” and punctuated the mushy statement with heart emojis.

Ankita Konwar’s mushy comment on Milind Soman’s Instagram picture ( Instagram/milindrunning )

The lovebirds are back in Mumbai after their dreamy vacation in the USA and are once again giving fitness motivation to netizens with their latest social media videos and pictures which are enough to put workout procrastinations at bay.

