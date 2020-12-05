Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals

Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals

Mindy Kaling recently featured on a magazine cover and later, the American actor-director grabbed the attention of fans back in India as she revealed that her children’s names have an Indian connection

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals (Instagram/mindykaling)

While her famous sitcom, The Mindy Project, might not have focused on Indian ethnicity solely, American star Mindy Kaling revealed that her children do have a connect with India. The famous actor-director recently featured on a magazine cover and during the interview, she grabbed the attention of fans back in India as she revealed that her children’s names have an Indian connection.

After slaying on the December 2020 Vogue India cover, for which she had shot only six weeks after giving birth to her second child ‘Spencer’, Kaling was seen interacting with fans on Instagram who were curious about her South Indian heritage. “Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very caucasian names” a netizen wrote in the comments section of the Vogue India cover that Kaling had shared.

 

The comedian replied, “They do! Swati and Avu!” suggesting to her daughter Katherine ‘Kit’ Swati and three-month-old son Spencer’s middle names. When another user named Swati quipped that she had “never known another Swati until now”, Kaling revealed that her daughter’s middle name was inspired by her late mother’s first name and added, “It’s gorgeous and meaningful.”

Mindy Kaling replies to fans’ comments ( Instagram/mindykaling )

Mindy Kaling replies to fans’ comments ( Instagram/mindykaling )

Mindy Kaling welcomed son Spencer in September and had shared earlier that carrying a pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic “was a little scary”. She added that her elder child, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Katherine, was “obsessed” with Spencer.

On the professional front, the writer made headlines for starring in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, of which she was also the co-creator. She will next team up with Priyanka Chopra for a romantic comedy, which will reportedly revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
Dec 05, 2020 14:17 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 05, 2020 14:20 IST
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Dec 05, 2020 12:41 IST
LIVE| Protest to continue if govt doesn’t accept demands: Farmers’ leader
Dec 05, 2020 14:24 IST

latest news

NGT junks review plea alleging falsification of emission readings by Mercedes Benz
Dec 05, 2020 14:22 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 05, 2020 14:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman slams Rahul for disinterest, asks him to leave
Dec 05, 2020 14:07 IST
‘There is a concussion rule, why not use it’:Gambhir on Chahal substitution
Dec 05, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.