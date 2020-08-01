National Friendship Day 2020: Quotes to share with friends

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India. (Unsplash/Edited )

Friends are the people that bring joy into our lives and stick by us, no matter what the situation. They might not exactly be family, but the relationships we make with them, share just the same amount of love, if not more. The bonds of friendship we form through the course of our lives, enrich us, and make us more well-rounded human beings.

Each year, on the first Sunday of August, National Friendship Day is celebrated in India in honour of the love we share with our friends. This year, Friendship day will be on August 2. Considering the lockdown that is in effect and the fact going out in public to celebrate this day could be potentially injurious to health, here are some quotes you can share with your friends to get into the spirit of celebration.

ALSO READ | National Friendship Day 2020: Here’s how to be a good friend, spend time together and more this Friendship Day

“The circle of friendship is a place of warmth and caring, where people come together for listening and sharing. A place of kindness and trust, a place of tears and laughter too. I’m glad to share that circle with a special friend like you.” - Beth Stuckwisch

“Friendship is the shadow of the evening, which strengthens with the setting sun of life.” - La Fontaine

“There would be many things to follow, as our friendship has many things. And so much of them reminds me of the happiness our friendship brings.” - Julie Hebert

“Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone.” - C Sampson

“The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But someone who falls alone is in real trouble.” - Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new universe is born.”

“From the sweetness of friendly relationships let there be laughter and sharing of pleasures. For within the condensation of very little things the guts finds its morning and is fresh.”

“A friend is a person who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you once you have forgotten the words.”

“Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare – and precious as a pearl.” - Tahar Ben Jelloun

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter