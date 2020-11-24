‘Nice try, daddy’: Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son compliments him ahead of Lanka Premier League, here are 5 videos of the cricketer in making

Sections
Ahead of Lanka Premier League, Indian cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave fans a sneak peek of his training session with his 3-year-old son Imran Khan Pathan who turned bowler for daddy and we can’t stop watching their awwdorable camaraderie on loop in these 5 videos | Watch

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:48 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

5 videos of Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son that prove he’s a cricketer in making (Instagram/imrankpathan_official)

‘Like father, like son’ is the first idiom that will cross your mind if you have been following Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan’s 3-year-old son Imran Khan Pathan’s cute antics on the Internet. Ahead of Lanka Premier League, the Indian all-rounder gave fans a sneak peek of his training session with the toddler as the latter turned into an outstanding bowler for daddy and we can’t stop watching their awwdorable camaraderie on loop.

The little munchkin has his own Instagram handle which is ideally run by his mother and Irfan’s wife, Safa Mirza. The handle recently shared a video featuring Irfan on the batting side while tiny Imran wore fielder’s gloves and bowled on the opposite end.

Practicing inside their room at Shangri-La’s Hambantota Golf Resort, where they are currently staying in Sri Lanka, the duo looked in full form during the cute training session. Imran can be seen swinging a ball in Irfan’s direction which was lightly delivered back.

On one of the shots, Imran excitedly gushed, “Nice try, daddy” and our we can’t help our heart from brimming with uncontained love over the wholesome video.



 

The Internet is flooded with videos that show the 3-year-old grooming to be a cricketer already. On one occasion in August this year, Imran was seen donning Messi’s football jersey and contrastingly yet energetically batting in Motibaug Cricket Ground at Vadodara while Irfan bowled plastic balls in his direction.

 

Another time, the duo was seen polishing their skills outside their house and in their parking lot as Irfan doubled down with laughter.

 

During Ramadan too, the father-son duo indulged in a game of cricket in their pyjamas at home.

 

Australian former international cricketer, Brett Lee, too had a golden opportunity to bowl for our star toddler once.

 

Irfan married Safa in February 2016 at Mecca. Safa was a model from Jeddah and their wedding was a low-key affair.

