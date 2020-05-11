Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / No pillow talk: Women are more likely to fall asleep after sex than men

No pillow talk: Women are more likely to fall asleep after sex than men

Action between the sheets has greater sedative properties for women than men, say researchers, adding that women are more likely to fall asleep after sex, some cuddle and pillow talk than men.

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:48 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New York

Action between the sheets has greater sedative properties for women than men, say researchers, adding that women are more likely to fall asleep after sex, some cuddle and pillow talk than men.

Published in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences, the study of 128 female and 98 male college students found that women reported a higher likelihood of falling asleep after sexual encounter compared to men.

“Postcopulatory somnolence was also enhanced by orgasm in both women and men. However, with or without orgasm, women were more likely than men to report falling asleep after sex,” said study authors from State University of New York at Albany in the US.

The findings also showed that women who were being inseminated were also more likely to fall asleep after sex. There was no evidence for sex differences in the sedative properties of masturbation, though.



“Our paper summarises growing evidence that the common designation for having sex, ‘getting laid’, maps on to an evolved adaptive mechanism that functions to promote sperm retention in humans, which as a species are unique in having evolved an upright posture and bipedalism,” study author Gordon G Gallup was quoted as saying in a PsyPost report.

“This brings the woman’s reproductive tract into a perpendicular orientation with respect to gravity where it may not be suitable for the retention of sperm,” Gallup added.

The findings run counter to a previous study on the topic, which found no differences in perceived sleep quality or latency between men and women when sex with a partner involved an orgasm.

Another study found men and women fell asleep at roughly the same time after sex, but women were more likely to fall asleep first when sex hadn’t taken place, the researchers said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:38 IST
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
May 11, 2020 15:30 IST
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
May 11, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

RP Singh on whether MS Dhoni backed him over others
May 11, 2020 15:34 IST
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:38 IST
Fan asks Varun Dhawan to plan baby with Natasha Dalal, see his reply
May 11, 2020 15:35 IST
‘Over 2 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP’: Top state official
May 11, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.