Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / Pets may help relieve stress for both children with autism and their parents

Pets may help relieve stress for both children with autism and their parents

Some of the core challenges that children with autism face include anxiety and difficulty communicating.

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:52 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New York

Pets may help relieve stress for both children with autism and their parents. (Unsplash)

Researchers have found that a family pet can lead to strong bonds and reduced stress for both children with autism and their parents.

According to the study, parents of children with autism report higher levels of stress on average than parents of typically developing kids.

“Some kids with autism have specific sensitivities, so a big, loud dog that is highly active might cause sensory overload for a particular child, while a quiet cat may be a better fit,” said study researcher Gretchen Carlisle from the University of Missouri in the US.

“My goal is to provide parents with evidence-based information so they can make informed choices for their families,” Carlisle added.



For the results, the research team surveyed more than 700 families from the ‘Interactive Autism Network’ on the benefits and burdens of having a dog or cat in the family.

They found that despite the responsibility of pet care, both children with autism and their parents reported strong bonds with their pets. Pet ownership was not related to parent stress, and parents with multiple pets reported more benefits.

“Given that the characteristics of autism spectrum disorder are so broad, it can be difficult to identify interventions that are widely beneficial,” Carlisle said.

Some of the core challenges that children with autism face include anxiety and difficulty communicating.

“As pets can help increase social interaction and decrease anxiety, we found that they are not only helpful in providing comfort and support to children with autism, but to their parents as well,” she said.

For parents considering adding a pet into their family, Carlisle recommends including the child in the decision and making sure the pet’s activity level is a good match with the child’s.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 12:55 IST
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Akhtar praises young pacer
May 05, 2020 12:57 IST
YouTube’s glitch sends ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users
May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
Pets may help relieve stress for both children with autism, their parents
May 05, 2020 12:52 IST
Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless for a flaming hot picture
May 05, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.