Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / Pride Month 2020: Brush up on this LGBTQI+ dictionary

Pride Month 2020: Brush up on this LGBTQI+ dictionary

June is Pride Month, which has been dedicated to the rainbow ways of ending discrimination against individuals who are a part of the LGBTQ community. As an ally of the community, don’t get their gender identities wrong and brush up on your terms!

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:02 IST

By Mallika Bhagat, Hindustan Times

As an ally of the community, don’t get their gender identities wrong and brush up on your terms! (Unsplash)

Do you know the difference between a transgender and a transexual? Do terms like pansexual and demisexual confuse you? So many identities and sexualities are part of the rainbow banner of LGBTQI+. Be a better ally to them, and celebrate pride without prejudice by referring to this quick guide on common terms to help you be more inclusive:

Asexual: One who experiences little or no sexual attraction

Bisexual: People attracted to both men and women

Cisgender: One whose gender and personal identification corresponds with the gender assigned at birth



Drag Queen: Theatrical performances by (mostly) a man who dresses as a woman

Demisexual: People who experience sexual attraction only after an emotional bond is formed

Gay: Primarily used for men attracted to other men, but also used as an umbrella term for people who are attracted to the same gender

Gender fluid: Individuals whose identification with a gender changes

Intersex: Person with sexual anatomy that does not fit completely into either male or female binary

Lesbian: Women who are attracted to women

Non-Binary: One who doesn’t identify as male or female

Pan/Omnisexual: People who experience sexual or romantic attraction for people of all gender identities/expressions

Queer: Anyone who does not conform to traditional gender identities in some way

Transgender: Someone whose gender identity does not correspond with the sex assigned at birth

Transsexual: A person who identifies psychologically as a gender/sex other than the one assigned at birth and transitions via hormones and surgery to match their inner sense of gender/sex

Author Tweets @Mallika_Bhagat

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000
Jun 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Looking back from 2062 to marvel at how far the human race has come
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements
Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.