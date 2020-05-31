Purvottanasana, Paschimottanasana and more: Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown

The novel Coronavirus has led to shutting down of gyms and health clubs, leaving people confined to their homes. People are forced to isolate and stay indoors, thereby creating a great deal of stress and anxiety. It is important to de-stress and unwind without having to step out of the comfort of your home. Yoga has time and again proven to be an effective and holistic health option which can naturally boost immunity and reduce stress, leaving us feeling happier and relaxed.

Yoga is an art that can be learned by everyone as it not only strengthens the body but also relaxes the mind. Since we have all been forced to maintain social distancing and work from home due to the lockdown, it is the perfect time to start a regular yoga routine.

Here are a few simple yoga poses that can help improve strength, agility and patience especially during the low activity lockdown period.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is one of the most popular and familiar yoga asanas. It is a powerful technique, which comprises 12 yoga poses and is majorly all you need to stay fit and healthy. Surya Namaskar is very effective in burning calories, balancing your energies, improving flexibility and boosting physical and mental strength. Since we are locked up in our homes, the best way to beat the quarantine blues is to incorporate an hour of yoga in our daily activities along with breathing exercises and Surya Namaskar.

Uttanasana

Known as the standing forward bend pose, it is an important yet simple stretching yoga pose that ensures a variety of calming benefits. In this posture, your head hangs below the heart allowing blood circulation to your brain. This not only heals and but also rejuvenates your body. Though a basic yoga pose, it is important to follow the right technique to ensure that you are simply stretching your hamstrings and not injuring your back.

Viparita Karani

Commonly known as Legs-Up-the-Wall pose, this simple yet wonderful exercise offers many health benefits. It is one of the most calming and nourishing poses for both the body and mind. Whenever you are stressed or tired or just in no mood to exercise, Viparita Karani is a pose that you can do morning and evening, anywhere at the comfort of your home. It is a very easy yoga asana that helps to improve sleep and does not require a lot of strength or flexibility.

Purvottanasana

Also known as the upward plank pose, it helps you unwind from stress and body stiffness. It is a balancing asana that empowers, energizes and strengthens. It is very beneficial for stretching the front body muscles and maintaining the health of the back muscles. It also helps build a strong core, relieves depression and fatigue, releases tensions and tones the hamstrings. It also helps to relax the mind and is not something too complicated for beginners.

Paschimottanasana

The seated forward yoga bend is one of the most effective full-body stretch, a classic Hatha Yoga pose. Though seemingly easy, it offers loads of benefits especially for those suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. One of the major health benefits is that it calms the body and relaxes the mind. It also helps circulate fresh blood to the head thereby relaxing the mind and reducing insomnia, depression and anxiety.

Along with Yoga, one should also practice breathing exercises and meditate regularly. In these challenging times, Yoga is one of the best practices that can help you deal with the physical and mental pressures. Therefore, now is the best time to start Yoga, as this practice will take care of your body, mind and soul.

