Sections
E-Paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik’s awwdorable camaraderie rains cuteness alert on the Internet

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik’s awwdorable camaraderie rains cuteness alert on the Internet

Walk of fame: Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Arjun Rampal’s toddler Arik Rampal are already stealing the thunder of their celebrity parents and these adorable pictures are all we need to brush aside mid-week blues

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:02 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on the Internet (Instagram/mirzasaniar/rampal72)

Nurturing their parent-son relationship this Thursday, Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Arjun Rampal’s little munchkin Arik Rampal were seen raining cuteness alert on the Internet as they enjoyed their leisure walks with their respective alphas. The two kids are already stealing the thunder of their celebrity parents and their recent adorable pictures on the Internet are all fans need to brush aside the mid-week blues.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bollywood actor had shared a picture with his toddler, both twinning in bare backs and a pair of black trousers with Arik’s diaper funnily peeping through the waist. Following his dad down the balcony, even Arik’s fists had an uncanny resemblance with the 47-year-old actor’s pose.

Flaunting a tattoo on his right shoulder, Arjun captioned the picture, “Mini me (sic).” Quick to respond, Arjun’s model-wife Gabriella Demetriades commented with a black heart and nerdy face emoji.

 



Gabriella Demetriades’ comment on Arjun Rampal’s picture of their son ( Instagram/rampal72 )

While the wholesome picture came as a stressbuster to our screen-sore eyes, Sania Mirza’s gushworthy camaraderie with son Izhaan came next. Seen walking hand-in-hand down a residential area, the Indian tennis legend and her soon-to-be two years old son were seen have a fashion moment in their own way.

Sania donned a black hoodie that sported white sprinkling patterns and a pair of matching Yoga pants. The tennis ace accessorized the look with a pair of reflectors and completed it with a pair of white sneakers.

Our dapper kiddo was too dressed in a sporty look and twinned with his mommy in a pair of white sneakers. His casual tee teamed with a pair of shorts and a green cap worn backwards, all amped up his cuteness quotient.

“Perfect afternoon walks with my ❤️ @izhaan.mirzamalik (sic),” read Sania’s caption.

 

Both Sania and Arjun are dotting parents to their sons and are often seen treating the Internet to their intimate family moments. If these two pictures are not the cutest ones on the Internet today, we wonder what else is.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Oct 15, 2020 16:33 IST
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Oct 15, 2020 15:59 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:06 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST

latest news

Bihar Polls : Tejashwi has more assets than older brother, says affidavit
Oct 15, 2020 16:50 IST
Apollo Hospitals Group prepared to administer 1 mn Covid-19 vaccines a day
Oct 15, 2020 16:50 IST
A tale of aberrance that is also a critique of society and urbanism
Oct 15, 2020 16:47 IST
Forest guard dead, 2 hurt as car falls into gorge in Mandi
Oct 15, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.