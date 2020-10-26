Sections
E-Paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Serbia to become one of world’s most gender-balanced governments

Serbia to become one of world’s most gender-balanced governments

Serbia’s proposed new-look government is among the world’s most gender balanced, with women named to half of ministerial posts.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:13 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta,

The lineup, announced Sunday, propels the Balkan country to the brink of the global top 10 for gender equality -- an issue that has typically been higher on the agenda of western European countries. (Pixabay)

Serbia’s proposed new-look government is among the world’s most gender balanced, with women named to half of ministerial posts.

The lineup, announced Sunday, propels the Balkan country to the brink of the global top 10 for gender equality -- an issue that has typically been higher on the agenda of western European countries. Still, critics say that even with the appointments, President Aleksandar Vucic will call all the shots and women remain under-represented in local politics.

Serbia was already something of an outlier. Vucic selected openly gay Ana Brnabic as the country’s first female prime minister in 2017, while the posts of parliament speaker and central bank governor are also held by women. Almost two-fifths of the legislature’s 250 seats are held by women, nearing a representation target set before the June general election.

After a resounding victory in that vote, Vucic called for a “revolutionary” change as he announced Brnabic’s re-appointment.



“Thus we’d represent our country in the best possible way and show, not in words but with action, how gender equality works in practice,” he said.

Brnabic raised the proportion of women in the government up from a fifth. Some of the new arrivals include women leading ministries for economy, justice, energy and mining, environmental protection, labour, culture and human rights. Parliament is expected to approve the cabinet in the coming week.

Vucic’s opponents say loyalty trumps gender in a country that’s dominated by his Serbian Progressive Party.

With the shifting gender balance of the new parliament and government driven by the president, rather than by Brnabic, there’s “every reason” to question whether it will bring “essential change” in equality, said Tanja Ignjatovic of the Autonomous Women’s Centre in Belgrade.

“In Serbia, women remain under-represented in local governments -- as heads of municipalities or mayors,” Ignjatovic said. “Very few of them are in the diplomatic corps and there are hardly any in security affairs.”

Vucic has countered that women are “equally competent, even more competent to perform the most important state jobs.”

The main drive of Brnabic’s government has been to advance Serbia’s plan to join the European Union this decade. At the same time, the country has been locked in a standoff over its refusal to recognize its neighbour Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, a decade after the two sides fought the last war in the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Brnabic at the party headquarters on Sunday, Vucic said that the new government will continue current policies.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Bishnoi jolts KKR with Morgan’s wicket
Oct 26, 2020 20:25 IST
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Oct 26, 2020 19:37 IST

latest news

This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch
Oct 26, 2020 20:19 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother upset at Rahul after ‘nepotism’ remark
Oct 26, 2020 20:07 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 26, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.