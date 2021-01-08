Sections
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis gives befitting reply to billionaire who commented on her weight

Alexis Ohanian Senior took to Twitter and said that nobody cares about what Ion Tiriac thinks after the 81-year-old suggested that Serena Williams should retire because of her weight and age.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:37 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Serena ’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her (Instagram/alexisohanian)

Co-founder of Reddit and Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian Senior is quite vocal about his love for the grand slam winner and their three-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. He often posts adorable pictures of their daughter and loved-up messages for his wife. He also claps back at people in a legendary manner who try to take a dig at his family.

He recently did it again and made headlines when he gave a cutting reply to Ion Tiriac who body-shamed Williams in a recent interview to a Romanian public channel. Suggesting that Serena should retire because of her age and weight, the 81-year-old said, “At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

Tiriac, who is also the owner of the Madrid Open Tournament, had more to say. He added, “Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire. From all points of view.” This did not go down well with Alexis and he took to Twitter to express what he felt. He tweeted, “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks. (sic).”

 



That was not all, Alexis also Googled the number of Grand Slams Ion won and well, he shared his findings on Twitter. He posted the image and captioned it, “Had to Google it... turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this (sic),” along with a couple of clown emojis. Let us just tell you, Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam victories to her name.

 

Serena did not openly address Ion’s comment but she did post a fitting video on Instagram which showed the Tennis player with an espresso cup in her hand while sitting next to desserts. The caption on the post read, “When she says she’s a XS (sic).”

 

Quite a befitting reply. What do you think?

