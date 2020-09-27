Sections
E-Paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Shilpa Shetty Kundra calls 7-month old Samisha a ‘miracle’, pens heartwarming note on Daughters’ Day 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra calls 7-month old Samisha a ‘miracle’, pens heartwarming note on Daughters’ Day 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s awwdorable picture message for 7-month old Samisha on Daughters’ Day 2020 is so wholesome, it will instantly turn you emotional

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:13 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartwarming note for 7-month old Samisha on Daughters’ Day 2020 (Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Much as the bond between a mother and a daughter is special, it can be hard to express in words but Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra nailed the feelings for all the mothers out there as she celebrated her 7-month-old toddler, Samisha’s existence with a heartwarming note on Sunday which marks Daughters’ Day. Anually, the fourth Sunday of September in India is celebrated as Daughters’ Day and this year the event falls on September 27.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared an awwdorable picture message for her darling daughter which is so wholesome, it will instantly turn you emotional. Freezing the candid camaraderie of the mother-daughter duo, the picture features Shilpa holding up her little munchkin who was dressed in a yellow top, blue skirt and a yellow hairband while having her back to the camera.

Smiling wholeheartedly as she enjoyed the intimate moment, Shilpa set hearts melting with the delightful picture. She shared in the caption, “Who says Miracles don’t happen... Holding one in my hands now Life is such a miracle, isn’t it? That’s the happiness I’m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter I definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don’t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today ..... #SamishaShettyKundra #SSKJr #daughter #family #love #gratitude #blessed (sic).”

 

Gearing up to for the celebrations to exclusively honour the girl child in the family, Shilpa and son Viaan were earlier seen baking gluten-free chocolate brownies to binge all week long. The actor had even shared her healthy recipe of the drool-worthy dessert for all fitness freaks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Sep 27, 2020 12:52 IST
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Sep 27, 2020 13:24 IST
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Sep 27, 2020 11:26 IST
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Sep 27, 2020 13:22 IST

latest news

Armenia says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani copters in dispute
Sep 27, 2020 14:06 IST
Farhan shares a stunning street art on Rishi Kapoor, see it here
Sep 27, 2020 13:53 IST
George Everest’s house in Mussoorie to become cartography museum
Sep 27, 2020 13:52 IST
Sci-fi genre in India: Much fanfare but why so sparse?
Sep 27, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.