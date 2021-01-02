Shilpa Shetty’s daughter has an adorable music session with father Raj Kundra, Internet loves it

Fathers share a special bond with their daughters and it seems like Shilpa Shetty’s daughter, Samisha and Raj Kundra are bonding over music. The father-daughter duo has been making headlines since a video of the two singing went viral. Samisha is Shilpa and Raj’s second child, who they welcomed in their lives via surrogacy.

Since then, the actor has been sharing glimpses of her daughter on social media and making her followers go aww. Shilpa and Raj, along with their family are currently holidaying in Goa and having a gala time. The actor recently posted an adorable video of her baby girl trying to sing just like her dad.

The video starts with Raj Kundra singing a tune when the little munchkin tries to copy him. This goes on for a while with Samisha getting distracted in between but then coming back to copying the tunes of her father. If you listen carefully, you can hear the amazement and the joy that the family is feeling in the background while looking at the two sing.

Shilpa Shetty shared the video with the caption, “Worry less,Sing more Says Samisha Shetty Kundra @rajkundra9 you should stop singing Happy New year Instafam #newyear #gratitude #daughter #love #happiness #singer (sic).”

Baby Samisha looked absolutely precious in her yellow top and blue shorts. The large yellow bow and the matching bib was the highlight. Once the video went viral, Shilpa’s followers flooded the comments section with love for Samisha.

Comments on the video ( Instagram/theshilpashetty )

Shilpa has been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation and giving us holiday fashion goals. Check out some of our favourite picks:

On the professional front, the actor is all set to make her comeback after 13 years with Nikamma. The film that has been directed by Sabbir Khan also stars Abhimanyu Dassani. That is not all, Shilpa will also be seen in Hungama 2. The film, that is a sequel to the 2003 comedy, will have the actor sharing screen space with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

