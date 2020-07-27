Sections
Home / Sex and Relationship / Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?

Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?

Has it ever happened to you that your friend has asked you to stop all communication with his or her ex- boyfriend or girlfriend? What should you be doing in such a situation?

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:56 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Is it a good idea to remain friends with your friend’s ex boyfriend or girlfriend? We find out.

So your friend recently had a bad breakup and you are friends with your friend’s ex. Does it mean that you also cut all your ties with your friend’s ex-boyfriend or girlfriend, since they don’t talk to each other anymore? It’s a catch 22 situation in which a lot of people have been into. And here’s some expert advice on what one can do upon being caught in this dilemma.

Talk to your friend: If the friendship between you and your friend’s ex happened because of your friend, it’s important to check with him or her, if they are fine with you staying in touch with their ex. If your friend doesn’t approve of you socialising with their ex, try reducing such interaction. Don’t cut off all ties and go slow, so that the other person doesn’t feel weird.

You take a call: Ultimately, it is you who has to decide, who matters the most. If you think, you have developed a strong bond with your friend’s ex and would like to continue that friendship, go ahead. But be prepared that your friend might not like it.

Stop taking sides: Your friend would simply loathe the idea of you blaming him or her for whatever happened in their relationship with their ex. Empathise with your friend and only correct them, if you think it’s their fault.



With inputs from Jai Madan and Pulkit Sharma.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Should you be friends with your friend’s ex?
Jul 27, 2020 22:56 IST
Verify allotment of MC quarters in Dr BR Ambedkar colony: PSPCL to Ludhiana civic body
Jul 27, 2020 22:50 IST
Govt doing enough to tackle Covid-19 cases: Delhi High Court
Jul 27, 2020 22:33 IST
Resolve funds issue, high court tells Delhi govt, civic body
Jul 27, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.