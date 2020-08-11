Singer Camila Cabello sends love to fans, shares tips on meditation and mental health

She also urged her fanbase to be “extra gentle, soft and kind” to oneself and also to others as the world is grappling with the virus, which has become a global gloom. (Camila Cabello/Instagram)

‘Havana’ singer Camila Cabello shared her love with her fans through an Instagram post on Monday and also shared a little update about her music.

The 23-year-old musician dressed in red printed dhoti-pants and a yellow off-shoulder top, posed with her guitar and keyboard in the recent picture. She captioned it saying: “sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today✨”

The singer, who is practising self-isolation like many others amid the coronavirus pandemic, also noted a piece of thought that she has been following; that is to remind herself every day that “life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow”.

Cabello since the outbreak of the pandemic has been vocal about mental health, and also have been active on social media sharing how she copes up during these trying times. In an earlier post, she had said that even though she is away from social media, she is “spending a lot of time being more present, being with my family and my dogs, taking piano and guitar lessons, writing songs, making ideas, listening to music,meditating, finding stillness on these crazy times, reading, watching cooking shows.”

She also encouraged fans to practice meditation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has led to an understandable spike in feelings of anxiety, a state of panic and other mental health issues. She wrote: “meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this.”

“We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart ❤️- love you guys, please stay safe !”

