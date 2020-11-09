Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s love-dripping birthday message for Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, with subtle leg pulling, is all sisters ever

Siblings who slay together, stay together and who better to have taught us this than Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who turned 30 years old this Monday. Setting all elder sisters relating, Sonam penned a love-dripping birthday message for Harsh with subtle leg pulling and it is the most heartwarming read on the Internet today.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a plethora of videos from their celebrations today and letter shared a slew of elegant pictures with a lovely note. It read, “Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing 😝. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots 🦂 ♏️ 👟 🎥 🍗 #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together. )” sic.

Sonam and Harsh’s actor-father Anil Kapoor too wished the birthday boy by writing, “Happy Birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor !! You’re my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)!” sic. He added, “You’ve always forged your own path in this world and it’s always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always (sic).”

Harsh marked his entry in the Bollywood industry in 2015 as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. Next year, in 2016, he marked his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s movie Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher which won him Star Screen Awards’Best Male Debut and Stardust Award’s Best Acting Debut (Male).

