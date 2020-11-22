Sections
Tahira Kashyap-Ayushmann Khurrana's college romance, 'constant butterflies in the stomach' paints Internet red with love

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana triggers a bout of nostalgia across the Internet with her and Ayushmann Khurrana’s picture from their theatre days in college that were filled with ‘never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach’

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 13:28 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Tahira-Ayushmann’s college romance paints the Internet red with love (Instagram/tahirakashyap)

This Sunday seems to come with an emotional baggage and reminisces of the good old days for Tinsel Town celebrities and while it means going emotional for her nephew’s love for Kangana Ranaut, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana used it to relive her college romance with Ayushmann Khurrana. Triggering a bout of nostalgia, Tahira painted the Internet red with love as she shared her and Ayushmann’s picture from their theatre days in college that were filled with “never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared the picture that pokes at too many nostalgic memories from the days when CDs dominated the ‘cool’ world, when pictures left you with red eyes in the printed copy and when the unwanted body fat was a myth while collarbones were a real thing. The picture featured Tahira in a sleeveless black top tucked inside a pair of denim jeans held at the waist by a leather belt while Ayushmann posed alongside her in a red tee.

Their college friend, now journalist Manisha Pande also featured in the happy picture as Tahira held a CD in hand and Ayushmann flaunted the cross-body style of carrying the sling bag back then. The producer-writer captioned the picture, “The days of red eyes, CD’s, collarbones, self stylised fringes ( called flicks back then), never ending giggles and constant butterflies in the stomach! #college #theatre #collegelife (sic).”

 

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts, who first met met at a physics tuition when they were still at school in Chandigarh. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2008 and are now parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

