Tips to make your first virtual date more impressive and exciting

While people are stepping out and dinning at the restaurants, the trend of virtual dates still remains popular. Indeed, a bit of effort in planning and executing one such date, can make it even more exciting and memorable. Not only does a well organised and nicely set up virtual date leaves a lasting impression on your partner, but can also do wonders for the future of your relationship.

So be it your first video call with someone you recently met on a dating app or a much awaited virtual date with your college sweetheart, here’s how you can make it more fun.

Dress to impress: Just because you have a virtual date doesn’t mean that you will show up in your PJs. While pyjamas have become the new normal but it’s still a good idea to dress up once in a while. Pick your favourite dress that you were longing to wear. It’s also important to keep in mind that you are not out for partying, so avoid too much bling. The outfit should be equal parts comfy and stylish. Do your hair according to the look. Also, opt for subtle makeup. If you are in a mood to look sassier, you can get creative with your eye makeup or lip colour.

Mind the lighting: Proper mood lighting is as important as your outfit, to make you virtual date more romantic. But also make sure that you are properly visible in the whole mood lighting set up. And if your virtual date is during the day, place yourself in front of an area, where you have enough natural light. It is important that the other person is able to see you properly over a video call, so that both of you can carry on your conversation for hours and hours.

Check your backdrop: Steer clear of cliched backdrops like a bookshelf or an aquarium, while finalising a corner in your house for a virtual date. It’s time to get more creative, as these things also make a huge impact on the other person. If you are a minimalist, you can very well showcase that trait through your video call by setting it up against a white background. Choose a solid coloured sofa or a wooden chair and place a beautiful indoor plant on the side.

With inputs from relationship experts Jai Madan and Pulkit Sharma