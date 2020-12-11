Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sex and Relationship / Two local firms win gold in India’s first LGBT+ work equality index

Two local firms win gold in India’s first LGBT+ work equality index

Two Indian firms, the Godrej Group and Hindustan Unilever, were named top employers for LGBT+ people on Thursday, in the country’s first workplace equality index, launched two years after it decriminalised gay sex.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Delhi

The other 19 gold award winners - with LGBT+ inclusive policies such as gender neutral bathrooms and health insurance for same-sex partners - were all international firms, including tech giant Microsoft and services company Accenture. (Pixabay)

Two Indian firms, the Godrej Group and Hindustan Unilever, were named top employers for LGBT+ people on Thursday, in the country’s first workplace equality index, launched two years after it decriminalised gay sex.

The other 19 gold award winners - with LGBT+ inclusive policies such as gender neutral bathrooms and health insurance for same-sex partners - were all international firms, including tech giant Microsoft and services company Accenture.

Hindustan Unilever is the Indian subsidiary of the British consumer giant.

“We are all in early stages of the inclusion journey in India,” said Parmesh Shahani, head of Godrej India Culture Lab, which hosts events to encourage diverse thinking, and is part of the conglomerate, which includes chemicals and property firms.



“I am happy that so many companies are coming together to go on this journey together, learn from each other and share best practices with each other, so that we may all push each other to do more,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In the index of 52 award-winning companies, 67% were international, 17% were Indian and the remainder chose to remain anonymous.

India’s Tata Steel was one of the four Indian silver award winners, winning praise for its decision to rename “paternity leave” as “newborn parent leave”, which it offers to same-sex, trans and single male parents.

The index - by British LGBT+ advocacy group Stonewall, India’s LGBT+ rights Keshav Suri Foundation and LGBT+ inclusion consultancy Pride Circle - came after the country’s top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex in 2018.

The verdict not only allowed a nascent gay culture to come into the open, but also saw large Indian companies rush to offer LGBT+ benefits and workplace support such as leave for sex reassignment surgeries and sensitising employees.

Research suggests firms that promote LGBT+ equality in the workplace tend to also have improved employee recruitment and retention, better consumer perceptions and higher profitability and productivity.

Dilip Chenoy, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, urged more domestic companies to participate in the index next year, saying it would help “move the needle towards diversity and inclusion”.

“Such inclusion is not necessarily from a humanitarian sense, but it also makes immense business sense,” said Chenoy.

“We need to make acceptable work environments where all employees feel respected, valued and involved irrespective of who they are.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
by R Sukumar

latest news

No relief for vehicular movement in Delhi as farmers’ stir enters Day 16
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
CBSE says 10th, 12th exam dates in circulation not correct, don’t believe in them
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Special fridges to store Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Lucknow
by Gaurav Saigal
Ridhi: I won’t say there’s no hierarchy shown towards TV and film actors
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.