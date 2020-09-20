Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan sync with ‘absolute joy’ of all families this IPL 2020 season | Watch

Breaking the chain of boredom and gloom amid Covid-19 quarantine, cricket’s Indian Premiere League 2020 has kick-started in UAE and fans including Bollywood celebrities David and Varun Dhawan can’t keep calm. The opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night saw the whole family across the country hijack their respective drawing rooms like never before during this pandemic and we do not blame them.

In sync with the sporty sentiments and familia bonds, David and Varun too enjoyed the game. Giving fans a glimpse of their drawing room cheer, Varun shared a video of David enthusiastically clapping like a child when Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians scored a four at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the video which instantly broke the Internet with its relatable content and garnered over 2.8 million views while still going strong. Varun shared in the caption, “The absolute joy This is the happiest he’s been in the lockdown and it’s only because of cricket #ipl #daviddhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni (sic).”

As the thirteenth season of IPL unfurls in extraordinary circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic, IPL has been organised in bio-secure bubble like other major sports events this year, along with the strict health guidelines. Unlike previous years, IPL 2020 witnesses empty stadiums that were otherwise crowded with fans from across the world.

Since cricket is worshipped as a sport by one and all in India, the work-from-home norm has only lifted the spirits of the fans as they snuggle before their television sets in the company of their families and gang up or support the same teams enthusiastically.

