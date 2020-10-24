Sections
E-Paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro asks congress to consider same-sex marriage, quotes Pope Francis’ support

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro asks congress to consider same-sex marriage, quotes Pope Francis’ support

Citing Pope Francis’ recent supporting comments on the rights of gay people, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asks National Assembly to discuss same-sex marriage in next term

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 10:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Caracas

Venezuela’s Maduro, citing Pope, asks congress to consider same-sex marriage (Twitter/NicolasMaduro/downwithtyranny/gaymen_online)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday asked the country’s National Assembly to discuss same-sex marriage during its next term beginning in January, citing Pope Francis’ comments this week supporting civil unions for same-sex couples.

The Pope’s comments were the clearest language yet he has used on the rights of gay people. Gay marriage is not currently legal in heavily Roman Catholic Venezuela, despite laws or court decisions in other South American countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Colombia legalizing same-sex marriage.

“I have friends and acquaintances who are very happy with what the Pope said yesterday,” Maduro said at an event with leaders of his ruling Socialist Party ahead of legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 6. “I will leave that task, the task of LGBT marriage, to the next National Assembly.”

The National Assembly is currently under opposition control. The opposition has vowed to boycott the vote, arguing Maduro plans to rig it in his party’s favour.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
For second consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh-mark
Oct 24, 2020 10:15 IST
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Oct 24, 2020 09:29 IST
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Oct 24, 2020 04:59 IST

latest news

Rawat questions timing of ED summons to Punjab CM’s son
Oct 24, 2020 10:52 IST
‘IPL has taught me even the best of the bests have doubts’
Oct 24, 2020 10:51 IST
Working with like-minded partners essential to contain China, says US
Oct 24, 2020 10:50 IST
Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate Seelampur and Shastri Park flyovers today
Oct 24, 2020 10:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.