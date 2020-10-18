Watch: Tara Sutaria’s awwwdorable chemistry with this puppy will add dollops of cuteness to your Sunday

We just found the cutest thing on the Internet and you will agree too after seeing Student of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria’s latest video on social media. Setting the Internet’s hearts melting, Tara was seen sharing an awwwdorable chemistry with a brown puppy and our weekend just got pumped with dollops of cuteness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared the video featuring her in a bright peach dress teamed with a denim jacket. Flaunting an Indo-western look, Tara accessorized her dress with a pair of jhumkis, some finger rings and a set of bangles.

Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail style, Tara cradled in her lap an adorable brown puppy that belonged to her stylist Akshay Tyagi. Making the shy pup dance, Tara was seen landing innumerable kisses on the pet’s forehead and we wish we could do the same.

The pup, shy from the fan gaze of the surrounding people, hid its face in Tara’s jacket and received a collective “oh my God, he’s so adorable” sigh. Tara captioned the video, “The return of pupples!!! @thetyagiakshay Sending you as many kisses as I have given pupples in this video! And a few more (sic).”

The video received close to 1 lakh views on the photo and video sharing app while still going strong. Tara, on the other hand, has resumed work and was spotted outside a dubbing studio on Thursday. Recently, speculation was rife that Tara and rumoured beau Aadar Jain had decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married.

However, Aadar’s spokesperson refuted the rumours and called them “baseless and untrue”. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara had shared her view on relationship and said, “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think.”

