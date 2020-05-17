World Hypertension Day: Use Ayurveda to get rid of stress, lifestyle disorders. Here’s how

It’s a fact that modern man is over-dependent on technology and is perpetually stressed to get more out of life. The truth is, in today’s fast-paced world, it’s not possible to avoid stress unless we live a life of seclusion. Our inability to handle stress and disconnect with the basic principles of natural living gives rise to innumerable disorders. Hypertension is one of them.

What is Hypertension?

Hypertension (known as Rakta Gata Vata in Ayurveda) occurs when blood pressure in the arteries increases. Such increase usually is dependent on several factors such as the family history, age, mental and physical activities, sex, diet of a person.

Hypertension - the ‘Silent Killer Disease’ that affects about 15-37 percent of the global adult population, is extremely alarming because, if not diagnosed and treated in time, it can ‘silently’ lead to graver complications in the form of hypertensive heart disease, stroke and kidney failure.

Causes of Hypertension

The main causes of hypertension are sedentary lifestyle and improper diet. The lifestyle that majority of us maintain, diet of packaged food with preservative and chemicals, which have high fat content result in digestive problems. This eventually leads to ama (toxins) accumulation, giving way to high blood pressure. The food produces nutrient plasma. The plasma thus produced gives nutrition to other dhatus (body tissues). This nutrition is circulated in the blood in the whole body through various channels (srotas).

Ayurvedic Hypertension Treatment

The Ayurvedic line of Hypertension treatment is aimed at identifying the root cause of the condition and then administering herbs that can eradicate the problem from its roots. For this to happen, it is imperative that digestion is improved and the digestive fire is strengthened. The toxins of the heart channels need to be eliminated. Relaxation process also helps to keep the body and mind calm and stable. It is recommended that you practice pranayama, meditation and yoga to relax the mind and body.

Remedies to reduce hypertension

You can daily take the juice of 3-4 garlic cloves and wheat grass. Add 10-12 basil leaves to the juice.

It is recommended that you take the juice of 1 teaspoon of onion and honey. Do this every day for 1 week. If you notice any improvement in your condition, do this for several more days.

Keep clean potable water in a copper urn overnight. Have 3-4 glasses in the morning.

Chew 2-3 raw garlic cloves every day. Garlic slows down the pulse rate and balances the heart’s rhythm.

Grind 4 basil leaves and 2 margosa (neem) leaves together with 4 teaspoons water. Take this mixture on an empty stomach in the morning with a cup of water.

Eat papaya for breakfast and nothing else for at least the next 2 hours. You have to do this for 1 month.

Have a glass of juice made of carrot, beetroot, cucumber and papaya in the morning.

Take 1 glass of buttermilk twice a day and add 1 gm of garlic paste to it.

Add grounded 10 gram of roasted watermelon seeds to 2 cups of water. Boil this mixture for 15 minutes. Have the strained water every day in the morning and evening.

Herbs that can help you relax your mind and body, and relieve you off stress

Brahmi:

Make tea with a few leaves of Brahmi added to it for relieving stress. Brahmi is well-known for its stress-relieving property and also increases concentration power.

Bhringaraj:

Massaging the head with Bhringaraj oil helps to calm the mind and body. Take Bhringaraj tea for detoxification of the body. Bhringaraj also increases oxygen supply to the mind, thus helping to energise the brain.

Jatamasi:

This herb is known for its detoxifying quality. The roots of the herb are used for opening any blockage in the body. Jatamasi is also known to bring stability to the mind. The herb is also known to be a cure for depression. In cases of depressive patients, they are advised to take 1 tbsp of Jatamasi powder with ½ tsp of Hing. A pinch of loha bhasma can be added to this.

Ashwagandha:

This herb has been known to be a very good cure for insomnia. Ashwagandha also promotes restorative sleep. A daily dose of 1-2 tsp of the dried ashwagandha root powder helps to balance energies in the body and reduce stress and anxiety.

Vacha:

A thick paste of Vacha powder mixed with water should be applied on the forehead to relieve stress. This should be done 1 or 2 hours after the meal to have a calming effect on the body. Vacha root has calming properties which helps in helping one sleep better.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda, is an author, public speaker, TV personality and Ayurvedacharya.

