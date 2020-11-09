Yash-Roohi Johar’s critical review Karan Johar’s ‘The big thoughts of little Luv’ is all we need to brush aside Monday blues

Promising to reveal all the “parenting secret sauce” in his newly penned book, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been encouraging readers to pre-order The big thoughts of little Luv which according to actor Ananya Panday with the “sweetest book with the sweetest message.” While Tinsel Town celebrities have given their review of the book, we are stuck on Karan’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar whose critical reaction for their dad’s illustrative parenting book is too cute to miss.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Karan had shared a video where he can be seen promoting the book with Yash and Roohi sitting on his lap. After sharing the nitty-gritty of how and where to order the book, Karan is seen asking his babies if they were ready to read the book to which Roohi replies by bursting into laughter.

When asked by Karan about why she was laughing, Roohi replied, “The book is funny.” Surprised, Karan turns to Yash and asks while kissing him on the cheek, “Yash, did you also find the book funny?” The little boy too bursts into ticklish laughter which clearly brushed aside our Monday blues but made Karan comment, “That is a whole lot of performance happening. The book is funny as they said but it is also relevant.”

He winked and added, “It’s a great read guys and a quick one that too. So read it, buy it and I hope you enjoy it.” Karan expressed in the caption, “Phew - Yash & Roohi find the book funny! I hope Big Thoughts of Little Luv makes your little ones laugh just as much as these two! Pre-order the book on Amazon and Flipkart (sic).”

Inspired by his experiences as a single parent, after Yash and Roohi were birthed through surrogacy in 2017, Karan launched the picture book for kids which has been published by Juggernaut Books. The illustrations in the book are by Priya Kuriyan.

The book narrates the story of twins, Luv and Kusha and not only explores the challenges that every parent faces but also highlights the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them.

