‘Shooting in real locations is the in-thing…’

Director Manoj Sharma is currently filming his fifth movie in Uttar Pradesh. It has been 25-long years when he left Khurja, district Bulandsheher in UP for city of dreams, Mumbai. And today, he feels blessed that within a year he is already shooting his second film in Lucknow.

Manoj is directing ‘Dehati Disco’ at Piparsand in suburb of the city that stars choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Manoj Joshi, Manoj Sharma, Ravi Kishan and Remo D’Souza.

“Earlier, no one was keen to shoot in UP. But today, instead of foreign locales, everyone wants to shoot in real locations like Mathura, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur and Lucknow. All big actors are shooting here. Besides, subsidy and ease of shooting are add-ons. Apart from four major artistes from Mumbai, all other cast is from UP,” shared the director.

“Here we have lesser Covid cases compared to Mumbai, the weather is pleasant, and we have rustic location and great infrastructure-technical support which made Lucknow our first choice. Also, we got a real temple and village location which plays a character in the film. Our producer Kamal Kishor Mishra is also from Lucknow.”

This is Manoj’s fifth film in UP. He has earlier, shot ‘Chal Guru Hoja Shuru’ in Khurja, ‘Prakash Electronic’ partly in Agra, ‘Sharma Ji Ki Lal Gai’ in Kanpur-Varanasi and last winter he was in Lucknow for ‘Khali Bali’ that stars Rajneish Duggal, Dharmendra, Madhu, Vijay Raj and Kainat Arora.

Manoj recently, completed 25 years in Mumbai. “My first big project as a director was Altaf Raja’s chartbuster song ‘Tum Toh Thehre Pradesi.’ Then for Venus label I’ve directed thousand odd songs. Then I started assisting and editing films like ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Tahelka’ and ‘Maa’. In 2010 I directed my first film ‘Swaha’. Now, this is my tenth film as director.”

Started on Dussehra, ‘Dehati…’ has a 35-day long schedule in the state capital. “Set in a village, the film is about a competition between London return dancer played by Sahil Khan who is challenged by desi dancers (Acharya and his son played by master Saksham Sharma).”

Talking more about his journey Manoj said, “Be it film industry or any other field for that matter, if you go from small town then the struggle is manifold as there is no one supporting you. And once you start working and make contacts it’s only then you get recognition. I feel one has to work extremely hard to get success here.”