Singer Rahul Pandey on a cover release spree!

Playback singer and composer Rahul Pandey, who has entertained us with his songs in films like ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Happy Ending’, feels coming back to his home town, Prayagraj, is like you are in living in food’s paradise.

“I love it’s food, people and the musical culture. Both my paternal and maternal sides are based there and so much miss them. I was there this February for my brother’s wedding and what a blast we all had,” said the versatile singer over phone.

Rahul remembers his initial days when he had reached Mumbai from Kolkata with degree but mind and soul for music. “Whatever I have learnt in Kolkata was not enough to obtain work, so I started a job in a music house and tried hard to get work but it went in vain. I knew I had learnt music and I trained in both Indian and Western music extensively but still the big break was evading me. Then, one of my friends helped me reaching my mentors and composers Sachin-Jigar who finally gave me a break in ‘Happy Ending’ shot on Saif Ali Khan.”

Last year he sung and composed a Hindi song for a German film ‘Checker Tobi und das Geheimnis unseres Planeten.’ The film has been well received internationally but could not have a theatrical release in India. “In India we don’t release German films but after much persuasion the makers have agreed to officially release the song ‘Sapney…’ in India. I am absolutely thrilled as this is my first international project that went on to be so big. I am honoured to a part of an international film so early in my career.”

He got this project after the director of the German film happened to hear his song ‘Jab We Met’ from film ‘Hero’ and wanted his song also to be on the same lines.

Talking about his days in quarantine, the UPite says, “Lately, I have been releasing a lot of covers for my listeners. The list includes ‘Enna Sona,’ ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai, ‘Dill Diya Gallan,’ and more. Also, recently I have recreated 90’s hit number ‘Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat’ by Aslam and Shibani Kashyap for a music company and the response is phenomenal.”