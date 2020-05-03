Sections

Singer Rahul Pandey on a cover release spree!

Playback singer and composer Rahul Pandey, who has entertained us with his songs in films like ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Happy Ending’, feels coming back to his...

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:58 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Rahul Pandey is from Prayagraj.

Playback singer and composer Rahul Pandey, who has entertained us with his songs in films like ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Happy Ending’, feels coming back to his home town, Prayagraj, is like you are in living in food’s paradise.

“I love it’s food, people and the musical culture. Both my paternal and maternal sides are based there and so much miss them. I was there this February for my brother’s wedding and what a blast we all had,” said the versatile singer over phone.

Rahul remembers his initial days when he had reached Mumbai from Kolkata with degree but mind and soul for music. “Whatever I have learnt in Kolkata was not enough to obtain work, so I started a job in a music house and tried hard to get work but it went in vain. I knew I had learnt music and I trained in both Indian and Western music extensively but still the big break was evading me. Then, one of my friends helped me reaching my mentors and composers Sachin-Jigar who finally gave me a break in ‘Happy Ending’ shot on Saif Ali Khan.”

Last year he sung and composed a Hindi song for a German film ‘Checker Tobi und das Geheimnis unseres Planeten.’ The film has been well received internationally but could not have a theatrical release in India. “In India we don’t release German films but after much persuasion the makers have agreed to officially release the song ‘Sapney…’ in India. I am absolutely thrilled as this is my first international project that went on to be so big. I am honoured to a part of an international film so early in my career.”



He got this project after the director of the German film happened to hear his song ‘Jab We Met’ from film ‘Hero’ and wanted his song also to be on the same lines.

Talking about his days in quarantine, the UPite says, “Lately, I have been releasing a lot of covers for my listeners. The list includes ‘Enna Sona,’ ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai, ‘Dill Diya Gallan,’ and more. Also, recently I have recreated 90’s hit number ‘Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat’ by Aslam and Shibani Kashyap for a music company and the response is phenomenal.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Pak says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000
May 03, 2020 23:02 IST
Nanded pilgrims express satisfaction over facilities at isolation centres
May 03, 2020 23:04 IST
Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.